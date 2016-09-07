Three boys confess to raping dog they borrowed for hunting

Criminal charges of animal cruelty have been laid against three boys alleged to have raped a dog in Hebron, north of Pretoria.

SPCA spokesperson Michael Motloung said: “We have opened a case against the three boys, and the police are now handling the matter and taking it forward.”

Motloung said the three recently asked the owner of the dog to allow them to go hunting with the animal. This was apparently when the crime was committed, Rekord North reported.

“We only got to know of their actions after one of them told a friend at school last week,” said Motloung.

“The school called the dog owner and their parents, and that’s when they all confessed to committing the crime.”

Motloung said the SPCA had taken the dog to a doctor for tests.

SPCA was determined to pursue the matter, he said.

“We have to send out a message that animals cannot be abused for whatever reason. This is a shocking incident.”

Comment from the owner of the dog could not be obtained immediately.

– Caxton News Serivice