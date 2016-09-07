menu
Lesotho national in Free State court for possession of dagga

ANA
A marijuana plant. Picture Thinkstock

On September 5, at around 5.30pm the Thabong police received a tip-off.

The Free State police have said that a 42-year-old man appeared in the Welkom Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for possession of dagga.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the case against the Lesotho national was postponed to September 13 for a formal bail application.

On September 5, at around 5.30pm, the Thabong police received a tip-off that led them to President Steyn shaft number two situated next to the livestock kraals.

“On their arrival a Lesotho man was found and permission was requested to search his premises. While members were busy searching, six and a half bags of dagga were found. The suspect attempted to run away but was chased and arrested. The dagga weighed 60.5 kg with a street value of R60 000,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

