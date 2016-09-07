menu
National 7.9.2016 10:04 am

WATCH: Alleged thieves forced to beat each other

Rod Skinner
Screen-grab: Suspects beat each other



The suspects are seen slapping each other repeatedly.

Cellphone footage has emerged showing what seems to be two suspects being forced to beat each other apparently in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

‘Beat each other … You have the power to steal but now you don’t have power to beat.’

Warning: The violence in the video may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

This video surfaced on the popular Police clips and pics’ site on Tuesday, and it shows the two men being ordered by the community to beat each other up, Ladysmith Gazette reported.

The members of the community who forced the two alleged robbers to attack each other are just as guilty, if not more so.



In the background of the video, people can be heard saying: “Beat each other … You have the power to steal but now you don’t have power to beat.”

But it has not yet been confirmed if the incident did happen in Ladysmith.

According to police spokesperson Captain Charmaine Struwig, the members of the community who forced the two alleged robbers to attack each other are just as guilty, if not more so, than the two victims. Even a threat without violence can constitute assault.

Anyone with information should contact Ladysmith SAPS.

– Caxton News Service

