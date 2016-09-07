I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says he would choose the minister over President Jacob Zuma.

“If I had to choose between Zuma & Pravin, obviously I will choose Pravin not these criminals threatening stability & growth of our country,” said the EFF leader on Twitter.

If I had to choose between Zuma & Pravin, obviously I will choose Pravin not these criminals threatening stability & growth of our country. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 6, 2016

This despite the EFF leader questioning the minister’s alleged shares in South African banks and other companies. Malema said this was practically a conflict of interest, as the minister was still expected to monitor financial institutions he allegedly had shares in.

The EFF leader also alluded to having been advised to look into the “business interests” of Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Gordhan was last month summoned by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) to answer questions regarding the SARS “rogue unit”. The minister has since not availed himself to the Hawks.

Malema, among other leaders, has called on the minister to present himself to the investigation unit, despite the EFF believing he is “innocent”. This, they argue, will create a precedent for people not to respect law enforcement institutions.

The EFF leader also alluded to having been advised to look into the “business interests” of Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

“I’m advised to look at the business interest of Jeff Radebe and Lindiwe Sisulu declared in Parliment then talk about state capture later…” tweeted Malema.

I'm advised to look at the business interest of Jeff Radebe and Lindiwe Sisulu declared in Parliment then talk about state capture later… — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 5, 2016

It is not clear, however, which business interests the EFF leader was referring to, but Radebe is said to be married to billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s elder sister Bridgette Radebe, who is also renowned for being South Africa’s first black female mining entrepreneur.