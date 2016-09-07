menu
National 7.9.2016 09:31 am

Prasa signs agreement to build Moloto Rail Development Corridor

ANA

Prasa will partner with a construction company from China for the project.

The Presidency on Wednesday said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Communications Construction Company Limited to build the Moloto Rail Development Corridor.

In a statement, the Presidency said the MOU to explore various infrastructure development initiatives, including the Moloto Rail Development Corridor, was signed at the 2nd Investment Africa Investment Forum in China.

President Jacob Zuma is attending the forum in Guangzho, Guangdong Province, in China.

“The president has stopped over in Guangzhou from Hangzhou, where he participated in the G20 summit,” said the Presidency in the statement issued by Zuma’s spokesperson Dr Bongani Ngqulunga.

“The construction of the rail development corridor is a direct response by government to excessive traffic congestion numerous fatal road accidents and general economic underdevelopment in the area,” said Ngqulunga.

Media reports in January said Moloto Road, which runs north of Pretoria through three provinces, was one of the most dangerous roads in South Africa. As many as 70 lives were lost in vehicle crashes on the 160km road in the past two years.

“When President Zuma undertook a monitoring visit to Kwaggafontein outside KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga Province, residents once again asked for his intervention to provide safe and efficient public transport system along the Moloto corridor,” said Ngqulunga.

Zuma was accompanied to Guangzhou at the investment forum by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies and deputy minister of transport Sindi Chikunga.

– African News Agency (ANA)

