National 7.9.2016 11:26 am

Gang flees with money after grinding ATM open

Caxton News Reporter
Gang grindes and steal undisclosed amount at Standard Bank ATM machine.

Gang grindes and steal undisclosed amount at Standard Bank ATM machine.

The suspects tied security guards and opened the two Standard Bank ATMs with a grinder.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from an Standard Bank ATM in a local complex in Matsulu, in Mpumalanga, Mpumalanga News reports.

According to police, two security guards who were on duty that night were attacked by five to six armed men wearing balaclavas.

The suspects tied the security guards and opened the two Standard Bank ATMs with a grinder and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrest has been made yet.

– Caxton News Service

