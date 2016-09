Chabangu was released by Chippa United last year and has been without a club since.

“He is now back home in Tembisa. His wife left him and his house was repossessed and he is basically down and out. Just recently he got into a fight with some guy in a local tavern,” said a source.

Chabangu has previously admitted to having a drinking problem but claimed to be over it after going to rehab. His career was resuscitated by Gordon Igesund at Swallows, and he even made the national team again.