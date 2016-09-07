menu
National 7.9.2016 10:23 am

Durban man dies after car crashing into wall

ANA
Picture: AFP

The man died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Durban man whose car plowed into a wall has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, sustained the injuries after his car hit a wall in Bluff shortly before midnight. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Once at hospital, doctors worked tirelessly to try and save the man, however, the injuries he had sustained were severe, and he passed away in the early hours of this morning,” said Jamieson.

It is not immediately known why the man’s car went off the road, but police were on scene investigating the accident.‎

– African News Agency (ANA)

