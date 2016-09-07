menu
National 7.9.2016 11:32 am

Mortars, grenades found in Springs

CNS reporter
Mortars discovered. Picture: Springs Advertiser

‘It is suspected that the explosives were illegally obtained.’

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) K9 Dog Unit members have discovered detonators, mortars and grenades at a house in Mark Circle in Springs, East Rand.

EMPD spokesperson Clifford Shongwe said the members arrived at the house at 5.30am on Tuesday following information they received from a community member on an alleged AK-47 at the premises, Springs Advertiser reported.

Explosive detonators, mortars and grenades found at a house in Mark Circle, Strubenvale

Instead of an AK-47, the EMPD members found mortars, grenades and detonators at the house.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Springs Police Station.

“It is suspected that the explosives were illegally obtained,” said Shongwe.

Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the explosives were removed by the SAPS Explosives Unit.

“An unlicensed .303 rifle was also found at the house,” added Ramphora.

The suspect will face charges of illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He will appear in the Springs Magistrates’ Court soon.

– Caxton News Servivce

