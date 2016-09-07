menu
Business News 7.9.2016 10:27 am

Steinhoff’s organic growth pays off

ANA
Supplied photo

Supplied photo

The group says the resilience of the discount market continues to underpin good organic growth.

South African retail group Steinhoff International on Wednesday delivered a solid set of results for the year ending in June posting revenue growth of 33 percent to €13.1 billion, up from €9.8 billion the previous year.

The group said the resilience of the discount market continued to underpin good organic growth.

The company’s operating profit also improved by 32 percent to €1.5 billion, supported by continued market share gains in strategic product categories.

The group said it earned 73 percent of its operating profit in Europe, while 25 percent of operating profit was earned in Africa and 2 percent in Australasia.

Steinhoff chief executive Markus Jooste said the company continued to see opportunities for growth within its key markets in the territories where the group operated.

“Gains resulting from the vertical integration strategy and effective group supply chains continue to support operating margin growth, and we remain confident in our ability to keep prices to consumers low,” Jooste said.

During the period to June, Steinhoff increased its retail market share and improved its ability to influence price and affordability through building capacity in existing supply chains.

Steinhoff invested in strategic partners to the European supply chain focused on the key product categories such as bedding and kitchen manufacturing.

The group has gained board recommendations, and awaits shareholder and regulatory approvals on the formal offer to buy the Poundland retail business in the United Kingdom for £597 million and the Mattress Firm retail business in the United States for $3.8 billion.

The Mattress Firm investment would create the world’s largest multi-brand mattress retail distribution network and facilitates Steinhoff’s entry into the United States.

Steinhoff said the outlook was underpinned good growth, as the discount markets showed resilience.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Durban man dies after car crashing into wall 7.9.2016
SA govt appeals for calm at institutions of higher learning 7.9.2016
October 26 is D-Day for SA’s immediate political future 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars
National

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video
Entertainment

WATCH: Amazing viral SA dance video

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.