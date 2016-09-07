menu
Local News 7.9.2016 10:16 am

Mashaba: We deserved to win

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ephraim Mashaba coach of South Africa during the Bafana squad announcement at SAFA House. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana walked away with a 1-0 victory over Egypt.

Coach Shakes Mashaba says Bafana Bafana deserved to win against Egypt in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Tuesday night at the Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Bafana walked away with a 1-0 victory over Egypt in the 22nd edition of the Nelson Mandela Challenge. Mashaba was pleased with the result after his side settled for a 1-1 draw with Mauritania last Friday in their last 2017 Afcon qualifier.

Mashaba had been under pressure with reports surrounding his sacking as national team coach after failing to qualify for the 2017 Afcon tournament.

“In the first half we did very well, second half we played most of the time with our reverse mind,” Mashaba told SABC Sport after the match.

“We never played too much forward, and we allowed them to play between the lines, and that nearly caused us problems.

“But bringing in our subs, we were able to stabilise again and started playing very well. But we were playing against a highly technical team, and we have seen they run off the ball very well and exploit spaces well.

“But I think our boys played very well, and we deserved it.”

