Local News 7.9.2016 10:23 am

Buchanan, Shabba boost for Amakhosi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Eric Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela must be glad that Sphiwe Tshabalala and Keagan Buchanan are back in full training after recovering from injuries, the medical team reported on the club’s website.

Buchanan, who was brought into the club after his contract with Bloemfontein Celtic expired in June, came to Amakhosi with a knee injury he sustained in January while he was still with Celtic.

Tshabalala has also recovered from the two month lay-off due to a knee injury, while Eric Mathoho is training on the field rehabilitating from the ankle injury he picked up at the Rio Olympic Games with South Africa Under-23 national team.

Amakhosi, who already lost two games this season are currently focusing on their league encounter against Platinum Stars next Wednesday.

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

