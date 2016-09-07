Buchanan, Shabba boost for Amakhosi

Buchanan, who was brought into the club after his contract with Bloemfontein Celtic expired in June, came to Amakhosi with a knee injury he sustained in January while he was still with Celtic.

Tshabalala has also recovered from the two month lay-off due to a knee injury, while Eric Mathoho is training on the field rehabilitating from the ankle injury he picked up at the Rio Olympic Games with South Africa Under-23 national team.

Amakhosi, who already lost two games this season are currently focusing on their league encounter against Platinum Stars next Wednesday.