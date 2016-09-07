What to expect from the Boity, Sissy Boy range

It’s official – Sissy Boy is teaming up with Club 808 presenter and model Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo for what the label has called their sexiest range yet. The range will be available online and at select Edgars stores from September 29, and stocks will be limited.

ALSO READ >> Boity opens up about ‘R4m’ house, car, the calling and Cassper

If you have been following Boity on Instagram, you would have noticed that the model has been wearing the label on her presenting gigs. One of her followers even asked when the label was teaming up with her on a range because, honestly, this partnership is long overdue.

Here are some of the looks we think you should expect based on her pictures: