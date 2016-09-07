Another armed robbery at Mall of the South

Armed robbery took place at Mall of the South in Johannesburg when three armed men approached the manager and shop assistant at the Samsung store at 7pm on Tuesday, September 6, as the store was about to close, Comaro Chronicle reports.

The manager and assistant were asked for the safe and storeroom keys, and they were ordered to lie down and tied up with cords.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, and the armed men untied the shop assistant and ordered him to assist them in loading up a shopping trolley with items from the storeroom, including TVs, tablets and cellphones.

The sales assistant was then again tied up and ordered to lie down.

According to Mondeor police communication officer Captain Lunga Dube, the getaway truck had been hijacked earlier in the day in Diepsloot, Soweto, along with the truck driver.

“No shots were fired in the centre, and no one was injured,” she told the Chronicle.

“The truck was driven through the boom and abandoned in South Road, Mulbarton.

“Mondeor police and CPF patrollers were quickly on the scene, and the truck driver was found still in the abandoned truck, along with some of the stolen goods. The three armed robbers escaped and are still at large,” Dube added.

A case of business robbery has been opened, and Mondeor police are investigating the case.

We are awaiting comment from Mall of the South marketing and communications officer Krystal Coconas.

– Caxton News Service