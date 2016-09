A 10-year-old girl died when she was struck by a vehicle on her way to school in Nellmapius, in Pretoria, on Wednesday.

This happened at about 7.10am on Alwyn Road, Rekord East reported.

“After assessing the little girl, it was found that she had succumbed to her injuries, and she was declared dead on the scene.”

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

– Caxton News Service