National 7.9.2016 12:36 pm

R1bn cash-strapped SABC spending ‘millions’ on a concert

Citizen reporter
SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks to The Citizen, 4 May 2015, in his office at the SABC in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The SABC COO’s decision to ‘thank himself’ by spending millions on a concert has been met with criticism.

The DA has criticised the SABC’s decision to spend “millions” on the Thank You Music Concert set to take place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, labelling the move as “absurd and diametrically at odds with sound financial management”.

‘We intend to hold those responsible accountable, and will fight to see a farewell for Motsoeneng.’

In a statement, the DA has called on Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to end this “wasteful expenditure” at the “expense of quality programming” by making sure this “ludicrous” concert does not go ahead.

ALSO READ >> SABC’s Hlaudi Motsoeneng declared a living legend by eThekwini

SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has deemed it fit to “thank himself” for pushing for 90% local content across the SABC’s channels despite the public broadcaster projecting to run at a loss of R1 billion.

“The DA looks forward to the release of the SABC’s annual report in the next month – it is quite clear that the SABC will make significant losses. We intend to hold those responsible accountable, and will fight to see a ‘farewell’ for Motsoeneng.”

ALSO READ >> Removing Days of Our Lives was a bad move for SABC

Earlier this year, the SABC announced it would play 90% local music across its radio stations, with a specific focus on kwaito, jazz, reggae and gospel. In addition, the SABC said it would play more music from legends in the industry as well as up-and-coming artists.

The announcement was met with excitement from local musicians such as Black Coffee and Don Laka. Laka said the announcement had made him proud to be a South African. “This man Hlaudi made me shed a tear for the first time in many years,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

DJ Black Coffee also took to Twitter to share his thoughts, thanking Don Laka for his “contribution”.

Laka and Black Coffee have been included in the lineup for the concert, along with Doc Shebeleza, Mafikizolo, Rebecca Malope, Kwesta, and Emtee, to name a few.

 

