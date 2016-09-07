R1bn cash-strapped SABC spending ‘millions’ on a concert

The DA has criticised the SABC’s decision to spend “millions” on the Thank You Music Concert set to take place at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, labelling the move as “absurd and diametrically at odds with sound financial management”.

In a statement, the DA has called on Communications Minister Faith Muthambi to end this “wasteful expenditure” at the “expense of quality programming” by making sure this “ludicrous” concert does not go ahead.

SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has deemed it fit to “thank himself” for pushing for 90% local content across the SABC’s channels despite the public broadcaster projecting to run at a loss of R1 billion.

“The DA looks forward to the release of the SABC’s annual report in the next month – it is quite clear that the SABC will make significant losses. We intend to hold those responsible accountable, and will fight to see a ‘farewell’ for Motsoeneng.”

Earlier this year, the SABC announced it would play 90% local music across its radio stations, with a specific focus on kwaito, jazz, reggae and gospel. In addition, the SABC said it would play more music from legends in the industry as well as up-and-coming artists.