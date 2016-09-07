VIDEO: Fire disrupts operations at Simba plant

Ekurhuleni emergency services prevented extensive damage to a Simba plant in Isando, on Gauteng’s East Rand, when wooden pallets and cardboard boxes caught fire.

Only a company truck was damaged before firefighters could extinguish the blaze on Saturday, Kempton Express reported.

According to William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson, the call was received at about 8.50am. Backup fire engines from Tembisa, Edenvale, Commercia and Boksburg fire stations were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the first firemen found that wooden pallets and cardboard boxes outside the building within the perimeter fence caught fire, as well as one of the trucks. The firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it could cause more damage to the company’s structures,” said Ntladi.

He said the possibilities and the risks were very high for the fire to have spread across the whole company, but swift intervention from the firefighters prevented the potential damage.

No one was injured in the incident.

The company confirmed the plant was partially affected.

“However, it was a minor incident that was quickly contained, and no one was hurt. Ekurhuleni fire department was immediately alerted, and we’d like to thank them for their fast and effective response. The authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire,” Ntladi said.

