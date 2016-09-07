menu
National 7.9.2016 12:39 pm

VIDEO: Fire disrupts operations at Simba plant

Alicia Loots
FIREMEN attend to the smouldering wooden pallets and cardboard boxes after a fire broke out at a Simba plant in Isando on Saturday. Photograph: EMS

FIREMEN attend to the smouldering wooden pallets and cardboard boxes after a fire broke out at a Simba plant in Isando on Saturday. Photograph: EMS

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it could cause more damage to the company’s structures.

Ekurhuleni emergency services prevented extensive damage to a Simba plant in Isando, on Gauteng’s East Rand, when wooden pallets and cardboard boxes caught fire.

Only a company truck was damaged before firefighters could extinguish the blaze on Saturday, Kempton Express reported.

According to William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson, the call was received at about 8.50am. Backup fire engines from Tembisa, Edenvale, Commercia and Boksburg fire stations were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“On arrival, the first firemen found that wooden pallets and cardboard boxes outside the building within the perimeter fence caught fire, as well as one of the trucks. The firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it could cause more damage to the company’s structures,” said Ntladi.

He said the possibilities and the risks were very high for the fire to have spread across the whole company, but swift intervention from the firefighters prevented the potential damage.

No one was injured in the incident.

The company confirmed the plant was partially affected.

“However, it was a minor incident that was quickly contained, and no one was hurt. Ekurhuleni fire department was immediately alerted, and we’d like to thank them for their fast and effective response. The authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire,” Ntladi said.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Kings Park offers stadium to Jesus Dome for church service 8.6.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars
National

Msimanga bans all purchases or leasing of luxury cars

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners
National

Maserati criticised for ‘insulting’ aspiring owners

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.