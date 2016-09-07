menu
Local News 7.9.2016 12:15 pm

PSL refuses to postpone Sundowns matches

Phakaaathi Reporter
Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (r) jumps in celebration as teammates embrace goalscorer Anthony Laffor (c) during the 2015/16 Absa Premiership football match between University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 04 May 2016 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns (r) jumps in celebration as teammates embrace goalscorer Anthony Laffor (c) during the 2015/16 Absa Premiership football match between University of Pretoria and Mamelodi Sundowns at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 04 May 2016 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reportedly refused to postpone Mamelodi Sundowns’ matches.

According to IOL, the PSL has turned down Sundowns’ request to have some of their fixtures postponed, despite them facing a busy schedule.

Sundowns wrote a letter to the PSL requesting that Wednesday’s match against Maritzburg United be moved due to their commitments in the Caf Champions League semi-finals, but this request was turned down by the League.

“This is not about Sundowns because the league has it’s own way of doing things and planning fixtures. If there are no days open, then there simply aren’t any,” PSL chief executive Mato Madlala told IOL.

“And this is not the first time a South African club has to play back-to-back matches in the domestic league and on the continent. Sundowns can actually consider themselves lucky to be playing in Zambia.

“I remember Black Leopards (who narrowly missed out on making the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2012) returning from one of their trips elsewhere in Africa and having to quickly catch a flight to go play Golden Arrows. I have asked my (PSL) media team to pull out all the statistics to show that Sundowns are not an exception.

“You also might not be aware of this, but SuperSport United have a home game (against Free State Stars) at the same venue Sundowns are supposed to play ZESCO in the return leg on September 24 as per CAF instructions. How are we going to handle that now? It is up to the two teams to speak to each other before the league gets involved,” Madlala concluded.

 

Related Stories
Buchanan, Shabba boost for Amakhosi 7.9.2016
Mashaba: We deserved to win 7.9.2016
Chabangu off the rails 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.