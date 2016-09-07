PSL refuses to postpone Sundowns matches

According to IOL, the PSL has turned down Sundowns’ request to have some of their fixtures postponed, despite them facing a busy schedule.

Sundowns wrote a letter to the PSL requesting that Wednesday’s match against Maritzburg United be moved due to their commitments in the Caf Champions League semi-finals, but this request was turned down by the League.

“This is not about Sundowns because the league has it’s own way of doing things and planning fixtures. If there are no days open, then there simply aren’t any,” PSL chief executive Mato Madlala told IOL.

“And this is not the first time a South African club has to play back-to-back matches in the domestic league and on the continent. Sundowns can actually consider themselves lucky to be playing in Zambia.

“I remember Black Leopards (who narrowly missed out on making the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2012) returning from one of their trips elsewhere in Africa and having to quickly catch a flight to go play Golden Arrows. I have asked my (PSL) media team to pull out all the statistics to show that Sundowns are not an exception.

“You also might not be aware of this, but SuperSport United have a home game (against Free State Stars) at the same venue Sundowns are supposed to play ZESCO in the return leg on September 24 as per CAF instructions. How are we going to handle that now? It is up to the two teams to speak to each other before the league gets involved,” Madlala concluded.