Local News 7.9.2016 12:47 pm

Ngcongca: Coming back to SA not a step back

Phakaaathi Reporter
Anele Ngcongca with other Mamelodi Sundowns players during the media open day at Chloorkop. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

He says leaving Genk is not a step back because the SA league has improved.

New Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca does not see his return to South Africa as a step back in his football career, saying players like Robinho and Pato also went back to the Brazil after successful careers in Europe.

Ngcongca, who spent almost nine years at Belgian side Genk, returned to SA to join the Brazilians.

This was seen by many as a step back on Ngcongca’s part, as they still believed the Bafana Bafana defender was still good enough to earn himself a contract at another team in Europe. But Ngcongca disagrees.

“It’s not a step back because the SA league has improved. It’s the best in Africa. Guys like Robinho and Pato also went back to Brazil, so there’s nothing wrong about going back to play in your country,” said Ngcongca during a media open day at Chloorkop on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana defender added it was not easy for him to leave Genk.

“It was emotional. Genk was my second home. I won everything in Belgium. I was in the team of the century. But life goes on.”

Ngcongca also admitted it would take time for him to adjust to Premiership football.

The Gugulethu-born defender has never played in the Premiership before, having joined Genk from FC Fortune, who were campaigning in the lower league in 2007.

“I have to adjust to the PSL. I will have to take it one step at a time,” concluded Ngcongca.

