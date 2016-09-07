menu
Elderly tourist stable after car overturned in Kruger Park

CNS reported
Picture: Thinkstock

The driver sustained head injuries.

An elderly man from Limpopo is in a stable condition in hospital after his car overturned in the Satara area of the Kruger National Park.

A white Ford sedan driven by the man, 86, overturned on the H1/4, about eight kilometres north of Satara on Tuesday at about 2pm, Lowvelder reported.

The cause of accident remains unknown, but it is suspected that due to the side of the road being uneven, he overturned when he went slightly off the road.

A helicopter and local doctor rushed to the scene to attend to him, as he was trapped in the vehicle, which was lying on its roof.

“The immediate need was to get him stabilised,” said SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa.

The driver sustained head injuries and was airlifted to a medical facility in Mbombela for further treatment. He has received intensive care for his head injuries, but he is stable.

“We wish the guest a speedy recovery, and would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to tourists who visit the park to please remain alert at all times while driving, especially with the upcoming hot season,” said Mabasa.

The guest arrived in the park on September 5 and was booked at Maroela Rest Camp for two nights. He was to spend more than a week at Satara Rest Camp as from today.

– Caxton News Service

