Local News 7.9.2016 12:42 pm

Tinkler aims for top half finish with City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Tinkler, coach of Cape Town City. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City FC coach Eric Tinkler has set a target of 30 points for the club with the main being a top half finish by the end of the season.

“We want to approach it game-by-game. We go into every game with the same mentality that we go there to try and collect three points. The target that I set myself is that I want to hit that 30 point mark as quickly as possible,” Tinkler was on the Absa Premiership website.

“To finish in the top eight, that has to be our aim and I think the massive blue sky scenario would obviously being able to finish in fourth place like Aces did last season. If we could manage something like that it will be an absolutely remarkable achievement for such young club like ours. Yes we’ve started well, but it’s only two games in. It’s a marathon not a sprint and you know we need to remain focused, we need to remain disciplined, we need to remain hardworking to ensure we reach all those goals.”

Tinkler began his tenure with the Cape side on a positive note winning his first two games against Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 and a league encounter respectively.

Their next fixture is against Bidvest Wits in the first leg of the MTN8 semis at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening.

