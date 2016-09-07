menu
National 7.9.2016 02:07 pm

Former district mayor’s sister kidnapped

Marianco Snyman
Former Mopani District Executive Mayor, Joshua Matlou's little sister kidnapped by ex-boyfriend.

Former Mopani District Executive Mayor, Joshua Matlou's little sister kidnapped by ex-boyfriend.

Police are looking for the younger sister of the former Mopani District executive mayor and her kidnapper.

Police in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, are looking for the younger sister of former Mopani District executive mayor Joshua Matlou, who was kidnapped at her home in Mohlabaneng Village yesterday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, it is alleged the kidnapped victim, Patience Matlou, was taken with force by her ex-boyfriend, who drives a Nissan Hardbody with the registration number DTN 177 L, Letaba Herald reports.

“It is further alleged that along the way from the village, she jumped out of the moving vehicle to try and get away, but the suspect stopped and threw her back in the vehicle,” said Ngoepe in a police report.

At this stage the two are still missing.

READ MORE: Couple assaulted, kidnapped, robbed in false Uber ride

Ngoepe added that a case of kidnapping was opened at the Bolobedu Police Station and the motive behind the kidnapping was still unknown.

Domestic violence may not be ruled out.

Anyone with information must contact Lieutenant-Colonel Hanyani Mathebula at 082 414 3309 or report to the nearest police station.

Alternatively, contact the crime stop number 086 001 10111, which is open 24/7.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
‘Abducted’ Mpumalanga pair return home 26.6.2015
Three arrested for kidnapping, raping girl 16.3.2015
Schoolgirl kidnapped, beaten and raped 6.3.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.