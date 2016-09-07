Former district mayor’s sister kidnapped

Police in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, are looking for the younger sister of former Mopani District executive mayor Joshua Matlou, who was kidnapped at her home in Mohlabaneng Village yesterday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, it is alleged the kidnapped victim, Patience Matlou, was taken with force by her ex-boyfriend, who drives a Nissan Hardbody with the registration number DTN 177 L, Letaba Herald reports.

“It is further alleged that along the way from the village, she jumped out of the moving vehicle to try and get away, but the suspect stopped and threw her back in the vehicle,” said Ngoepe in a police report.

At this stage the two are still missing.

Ngoepe added that a case of kidnapping was opened at the Bolobedu Police Station and the motive behind the kidnapping was still unknown.

Domestic violence may not be ruled out.

Anyone with information must contact Lieutenant-Colonel Hanyani Mathebula at 082 414 3309 or report to the nearest police station.

Alternatively, contact the crime stop number 086 001 10111, which is open 24/7.

– Caxton News Service