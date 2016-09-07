Parly slams students for disrupting fees commission hearing

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education has slammed student disruptions at the presidential fees commission hearing in Cape Town earlier this week.

On Tuesday, student activists tried to block University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price from taking part.

Chairperson of the committee Connie September said on Wednesday that when university matters are dealt with, stakeholders should do so in a manner that would bring about solutions.

“We should not tolerate a situation where the commission is being stopped and muddied by acts of violence. There would not be a proper outcome if the commissioners’ work under threats,” she said.

The commission, set up by President Jacob Zuma following last year’s Fees Must Fall protests, is travelling the country to look into the feasibility of free higher education in the country.

A hearing in East London last week was also disrupted last week.

September said the committee could not accept what happened in the hearings and asked the department to provide feedback on the way forward.

In dealing with the matter, however, it could not be met with violence and threats, she said.

Deputy Minister Mduduzi Masina said the committee’s view would be passed on to the presidency, as the commission fell under its ambit.