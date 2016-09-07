menu
National 7.9.2016 01:32 pm

Parly slams students for disrupting fees commission hearing

Denise Williams
Human Settlements Minister Connie September launches an initiative to speed up transformation in the real estate agency sector in Johannesburg, Thursday, 24 April 2014. September welcomed the "One Learner -- One Estate Agency" programme to transform the industry, where only 10 percent of registered estate agents are black. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Human Settlements Minister Connie September launches an initiative to speed up transformation in the real estate agency sector in Johannesburg, Thursday, 24 April 2014. September welcomed the "One Learner -- One Estate Agency" programme to transform the industry, where only 10 percent of registered estate agents are black. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

On Tuesday, student activists tried to block the UCT vice-chancellor from taking part.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education has slammed student disruptions at the presidential fees commission hearing in Cape Town earlier this week.

On Tuesday, student activists tried to block University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Max Price from taking part.

Chairperson of the committee Connie September said on Wednesday that when university matters are dealt with, stakeholders should do so in a manner that would bring about solutions.

“We should not tolerate a situation where the commission is being stopped and muddied by acts of violence. There would not be a proper outcome if the commissioners’ work under threats,” she said.

The commission, set up by President Jacob Zuma following last year’s Fees Must Fall protests, is travelling the country to look into the feasibility of free higher education in the country.

A hearing in East London last week was also disrupted last week.

September said the committee could not accept what happened in the hearings and asked the department to provide feedback on the way forward.

In dealing with the matter, however, it could not be met with violence and threats, she said.

Deputy Minister Mduduzi Masina said the committee’s view would be passed on to the presidency, as the commission fell under its ambit.

Related Stories
Rowdy students raid fees inquiry 7.9.2016
Govt depts continue to flout finance rules with impunity 6.9.2016
SA universities’ ratings plummet 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.