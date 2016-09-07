Our focus now is on Chippa – Arendse

Mamelodi Sundowns are confronted by three games in just a week.

The first being the MTN8 first leg semifinal against Chippa United on Sunday, followed by a Premiership fixture against Maritzburg United on Wednesday, September 14, then they travel to Ndola, Zambia, to face Zesco United in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League semifinal three days later.

Sundowns will have to find a balance between those three fixtures, as it appears that the PSL is reluctant to shift the Maritzburg game. But Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse says their primary focus now is the MTN8 against Chippa.

“The only game that we focused on now is the Chippa game, and we have to take it one game at a time.

“We are approaching the game the same way we have been doing, and that has been working for us. We are analysing them, we saw that they played their two games and won both, so they are a good team.

“Their players are on form now, so we need to take care of those situations and play to our strengths,” he said.

Sundowns have never won the knockout competition under the MTN banner, and it being played in two legs will see the away goal rule come into play, and the 31-year-old is aware of the importance of keeping clean sheets.

“We are all aware of that, we have to try and keep clean sheets in both games, and obviously the guys are coming back from international duty and are ready to go.”