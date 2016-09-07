menu
SA tired of African National Chickenheads – Ntsiki Mazwai

Citizen reporter
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Refilwe Modise

When the ANC condemned the protests at UKZN, Mazwai said the party was not the authority on what is criminal.

The ANC on Wednesday condemned the University of KwaZulu-Natal students (UKZN) who have been protesting over, among other things, fee increase and the NSFAS application process.

Reports of students burning books and university infrastructure have emerged, with some claiming students had harassed university leaders.

“Attacking university property and harassing university leaders is illegal and a crime.

“The burning of books and university infrastructure is reprehensible and has no connection to the calls for free education for the poor,” it said.

However, the party’s tweets were met with criticism from poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who said the ANC has not set a good example for it to have authority on what is criminal.

In a series of tweets, Mazwai criticised the ruling party, questioning if corruption and abusing state resources for boozing were criminal.

“Nothing as disgusting as the fact that ANC went into government and looted while ppl suffered….DISGUSTING SIES POOH!”

“What about ill gotten gains? And Marikana?”

She further lashed out at former finance minister Trevor Manuel, saying he was “greedy and self-serving like the rest”, claiming she had seen all the shares he had invested that put her “off for life”.

She said Manuel and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa were cut from the same cloth, adding it was a conflict of interest when ANC leaders were on boards of corporate SA, and “in fact it is bullsh*t in the highest degree”.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also took to Twitter to lash out at President Jacob Zuma, “who steals from black people in order to enrich himself”.

“Anyone, like Zuma, who steals from black people in order to enrich himself, friends & family, can’t help us end white supremacy anywhere,” he tweeted.

He said supporting kleptocracy “just cause it’s black” was perpetuating the same evil that left us landless: theft.

 

