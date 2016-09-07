menu
National 7.9.2016 02:23 pm

Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

Citizen reporter
EFF leader Julius Malema (left) and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Photo by Gallo Images)

EFF leader Julius Malema (left) and party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (Photo by Gallo Images)

Ndlozi says the ones who stole the land (colonialists) are driven by the same evil as the one who now steals taxes (Zuma).

Deputy President of the EFF Floyd Shivambu and the party’s national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndozi, slated Andile Mngxitama on Wednesday for leaping to President Jacob Zuma’s defence.

Mngxitama released a statement in which he condemned those who were calling for Zuma’s resignation. The Black First Land First leader argued that removing Zuma would not serve to benefit black people, only “corrupt whites” using their economic power to create the conditions for regime change.

“President Zuma understands the tactics used by white capitalists to control South Africa and it is under his leadership that the distant dream of economic liberation could become a reality,” said the Mngxitama, who added, “we believe that Jacob Zuma can get us the economic liberation we need”.

Also read: ‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma 

Shivambu alleges the BLF leader’s support of the president is because he’s now on the payroll of the controversial Gupta family. The family is alleged to have a corrupt relationship with the ruling ANC, and are said to have been the hidden hand behind the appointment of some key ministers in the ANC.

Ndlozi asked in what way Zuma had contributed to liberating black people economically. He said Mngxitama was no long black conscious but a man with a “corrupt conscience”.

“Anyone, like Zuma, who steals from black people in order to enrich himself, friends and family, can’t help us end white supremacy anywhere!” argued Ndlozi, who also added: “Anyone who tries to convince us to accept Kleptocracy just cause it’s black, is perpetuating the same evil that rendered us landless: theft!

“If the colonial crime is the crime of the theft of land. Then, asking us to accept Zuma is asking us to accept the same crime: theft!

“The one who stole the land (Colonialists) is driven by the same evil as the one who steals taxes (Zuma): they are both THIEVES: ! [sic all].”

All of this comes days after renewed calls by some ANC members for Zuma to resign. This week, on Monday, a faction made up of party members marched to Luthuli House under the hashtag #OccupyLuthuliHouse. The protesters were met by the “armed wing” of the ANC, barring them from occupying the historic building.

Below are Ndlozi’s tweets:

Related Stories
Mosebenzi Zwane faces pressure in Parly to resign 7.9.2016
‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma 7.9.2016
I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.