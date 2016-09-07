Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma

Deputy President of the EFF Floyd Shivambu and the party’s national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndozi, slated Andile Mngxitama on Wednesday for leaping to President Jacob Zuma’s defence.

Mngxitama released a statement in which he condemned those who were calling for Zuma’s resignation. The Black First Land First leader argued that removing Zuma would not serve to benefit black people, only “corrupt whites” using their economic power to create the conditions for regime change.

“President Zuma understands the tactics used by white capitalists to control South Africa and it is under his leadership that the distant dream of economic liberation could become a reality,” said the Mngxitama, who added, “we believe that Jacob Zuma can get us the economic liberation we need”.

Shivambu alleges the BLF leader’s support of the president is because he’s now on the payroll of the controversial Gupta family. The family is alleged to have a corrupt relationship with the ruling ANC, and are said to have been the hidden hand behind the appointment of some key ministers in the ANC.

Gupta curry at work! Mguptama has joined Zwane, Jimmy Manyi, Brian Molefe and Van Rooyen's choir for supper! https://t.co/eYYcz7kvgG — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) September 7, 2016

Ndlozi asked in what way Zuma had contributed to liberating black people economically. He said Mngxitama was no long black conscious but a man with a “corrupt conscience”.

“Anyone, like Zuma, who steals from black people in order to enrich himself, friends and family, can’t help us end white supremacy anywhere!” argued Ndlozi, who also added: “Anyone who tries to convince us to accept Kleptocracy just cause it’s black, is perpetuating the same evil that rendered us landless: theft!

“If the colonial crime is the crime of the theft of land. Then, asking us to accept Zuma is asking us to accept the same crime: theft!

“The one who stole the land (Colonialists) is driven by the same evil as the one who steals taxes (Zuma): they are both THIEVES: #Stealists! [sic all].”

All of this comes days after renewed calls by some ANC members for Zuma to resign. This week, on Monday, a faction made up of party members marched to Luthuli House under the hashtag #OccupyLuthuliHouse. The protesters were met by the “armed wing” of the ANC, barring them from occupying the historic building.

Below are Ndlozi’s tweets:

In what way have blacks economically benefited under Zuma? Do Guptas or Nkandla signify black progress in BC terms?🤔 https://t.co/0PfqTXpNEb — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2016

For #ViceBiko, his is no longer Black Consciousness,but Corruption Consciousness. A defense of Kleptocracy is not BC https://t.co/0PfqTXpNEb — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2016

Anyone, like Zuma, who steals from black people in order to enrich himself, friends & family, can't help us end white supremacy anywhere! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2016

Anyone who tries to convince us to accept Kleptocracy just cause it's black, is perpetuating the same evil that rendered us landless: theft! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2016

If the colonial crime is the crime of the theft of land. Then, asking us to accept Zuma is asking us to accept the same crime: theft! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 7, 2016