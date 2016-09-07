menu
Meghan Trainor says SA choreographer’s video is ‘unbelievable’

CNS reporter
A screenshot of Rudi Smit's video posted on YouTube on September 5. Picture: YouTube.

The American singer and songwriter has recognised South African choreographer’s video to her song, ‘Me Too’.

Just a day after it was published on YouTube, South African Rudi Smit’s video he choreographed to Meghan Trainor’s video, Me Too, has finally been recognised by the singer herself.

Last night, Trainor tweeted:

By lunchtime on September 7, the video had nearly 300 000 views.

 

Watch the video here: 

It is reported Smit hoped the video would show off the talent South Africa had to offer. According to his Twitter account, Smit is an international jazz funk and hip hop choreographer and dancer. He is the executive and creative director of Dance2XS.

There has been an overwhelming positive reaction to the video from South Africans.

This is not the first time Smit has uploaded videos of his choreography to popular songs:

Caxton News Service

