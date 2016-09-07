Meghan Trainor says SA choreographer’s video is ‘unbelievable’

Just a day after it was published on YouTube, South African Rudi Smit’s video he choreographed to Meghan Trainor’s video, Me Too, has finally been recognised by the singer herself.
Last night, Trainor tweeted:
@RudiSmitDance https://t.co/ojc98WLz9U WOW WOW WOW UNBELIEVABLE 👏🏻🎉💃🙌🏼 slay my life! #MeToo #RudiSmit
— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) September 6, 2016
By lunchtime on September 7, the video had nearly 300 000 views.
Watch the video here:
It is reported Smit hoped the video would show off the talent South Africa had to offer. According to his Twitter account, Smit is an international jazz funk and hip hop choreographer and dancer. He is the executive and creative director of Dance2XS.
There has been an overwhelming positive reaction to the video from South Africans.
Watch my amazing friends from Cape Town! @RudiSmitDance https://t.co/Jp3Ks19TvB
— Dena Amy (@DenaAmyKaplan) September 7, 2016
@Meghan_Trainor @RudiSmitDance I think he should be your official choreographer 🙌🏽
— Dena Amy (@DenaAmyKaplan) September 7, 2016
@Meghan_Trainor @RudiSmitDance Proudly 🇿🇦
— Natasha Tubby Martin (@tubby508) September 6, 2016
Yaaaas!! #SouthAfrica slaying iiiiiit @RudiSmitDance 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/WnUrwGZH9V
— CHANEL HURLIN (@chanelhurlin) September 6, 2016
@Meghan_Trainor @RudiSmitDance #ProudlySouthAfrica🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #RudiSmit
— Johann de Lange (@johanndelange14) September 6, 2016
We did it! @RudiSmitDance!!!!!! aaaaaaaaaaaah#MeganTrainordanceSA https://t.co/lZxklkDkRv
— A life inspired (@michelemronne) September 6, 2016
SHE EVEN SAW IT. YOU ARE AMAZING @RudiSmitDance 😭😭 https://t.co/oHQvWhAp1G
— setu (@setumadi) September 6, 2016
This is not the first time Smit has uploaded videos of his choreography to popular songs:
New video: https://t.co/4CefunnN3y
RUDI SMIT | MONKEY BIZNIZZ
Directed by Willem Botha.
— Rudi Smit (@RudiSmitDance) February 8, 2016
NEW VIDEO!https://t.co/XmsQ1RX0s8
Thank you @CAKESDAKILLA for the dope music!
We hope you like what we did to your track!
— Rudi Smit (@RudiSmitDance) June 8, 2015
