Meghan Trainor says SA choreographer’s video is ‘unbelievable’

Just a day after it was published on YouTube, South African Rudi Smit’s video he choreographed to Meghan Trainor’s video, Me Too, has finally been recognised by the singer herself.

Last night, Trainor tweeted:

By lunchtime on September 7, the video had nearly 300 000 views.

Watch the video here:

It is reported Smit hoped the video would show off the talent South Africa had to offer. According to his Twitter account, Smit is an international jazz funk and hip hop choreographer and dancer. He is the executive and creative director of Dance2XS.

There has been an overwhelming positive reaction to the video from South Africans.

Watch my amazing friends from Cape Town! @RudiSmitDance https://t.co/Jp3Ks19TvB — Dena Amy (@DenaAmyKaplan) September 7, 2016

@Meghan_Trainor @RudiSmitDance I think he should be your official choreographer 🙌🏽 — Dena Amy (@DenaAmyKaplan) September 7, 2016

This is not the first time Smit has uploaded videos of his choreography to popular songs:

New video: https://t.co/4CefunnN3y

RUDI SMIT | MONKEY BIZNIZZ

Directed by Willem Botha. — Rudi Smit (@RudiSmitDance) February 8, 2016

NEW VIDEO!https://t.co/XmsQ1RX0s8

Thank you @CAKESDAKILLA for the dope music!

We hope you like what we did to your track! — Rudi Smit (@RudiSmitDance) June 8, 2015

ALSO READ: Watch: Thirsty thieves break into liquor store

– Caxton News Service