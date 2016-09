Noah took to social media to share the great news. According to TREVORNOAH.COM, the book is the gripping, inspirational, and comically uplifting story of a young man’s coming-of-age, set during Apartheid and the joyous days of freedom that followed.

We guess congratulations are in order. Keep making Mzansi proud, Noah!

ALSO READ >> Trevor Noah slams Malema, Zuma, reveals SABC turned his show down