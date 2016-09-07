Furman celebrates four years with Bafana

The 28-year old central midfielder made his debut for the national team in a friendly match against Brazil losing 1-0 in Sao Paulo in September 2012. A couple of days later, Furman, who was captaining English third tier side Oldham Athletic back then was named man-of-match in Bafana’s 2-0 friendly match win against Mozambique.

“Today is 4 yrs since my debut 4 Bafana. Ups &downs along the way but some of the most memorable moments of my career,” @de4no22 tweeted.

Furman cemented his place in the national team, getting included in the 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of nations Tournaments.

https://twitter.com/de4no22