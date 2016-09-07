menu
Local News 7.9.2016 02:51 pm

Furman celebrates four years with Bafana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba speaks to Dean Furman during the South African national soccer team training session at University of Johannesburg. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba speaks to Dean Furman during the South African national soccer team training session at University of Johannesburg. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman is celebrating four year’s since he became part of the national team set-up.

The 28-year old central midfielder made his debut for the national team in a friendly match against Brazil losing 1-0 in Sao Paulo in September 2012. A couple of days later, Furman, who was captaining English third tier side Oldham Athletic back then was named man-of-match in Bafana’s 2-0 friendly match win against Mozambique.

“Today is 4 yrs since my debut 4 Bafana. Ups &downs along the way but some of the most memorable moments of my career,” @de4no22 tweeted.

Furman cemented his place in the national team, getting included in the 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of nations Tournaments.

https://twitter.com/de4no22

 

Related Stories
Tinkler aims for top half finish with City 7.9.2016
PSL refuses to postpone Sundowns matches 7.9.2016
Buchanan, Shabba boost for Amakhosi 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow: Bafana Bafana vs Egypt

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.