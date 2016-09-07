Daughter finds mother in a pool of blood

Duckbill Road residents in Newlands East, Durban, are still reeling in shock after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

It is alleged an argument took place between the suspect, 43, and his wife, before she was killed. The woman succumbed to her severe injuries and died at the scene, Rising Sun Overport reported.

According to Newlands East SAPS communications officer Captain ND Zikali, the couple’s daughter, who had just left the house, heard noises and screams from her house, and when she rushed back to investigate the screams, she found her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father holding a knife.

It is alleged the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was later arrested by police after he had crashed his vehicle near Nandi Drive.

He is due to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court for murder on September 8.

The mother of two daughters had been described by residents as a warm and sweet soul who loved her children.

“We are appealing to residents not to stay in unpleasant relationships and report any domestic abuse to the relevant authorities,” said Captain Zikali.

Joanne Ryan, a School Governing Board member at a school in the area, said that the daughters would be receiving free counselling.

