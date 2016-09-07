menu
National 7.9.2016 04:35 pm

Daughter finds mother in a pool of blood

Zola Phoswa
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

She found her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father holding a knife.

Duckbill Road residents in Newlands East, Durban, are still reeling in shock after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

It is alleged an argument took place between the suspect, 43, and his wife, before she was killed. The woman succumbed to her severe injuries and died at the scene, Rising Sun Overport reported.

According to Newlands East SAPS communications officer Captain ND Zikali, the couple’s daughter, who had just left the house, heard noises and screams from her house, and when she rushed back to investigate the screams, she found her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father holding a knife.

It is alleged the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was later arrested by police after he had crashed his vehicle near Nandi Drive.

He is due to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court for murder on September 8.

The mother of two daughters had been described by residents as a warm and sweet soul who loved her children.

“We are appealing to residents not to stay in unpleasant relationships and report any domestic abuse to the relevant authorities,” said Captain Zikali.

Joanne Ryan, a School Governing Board member at a school in the area, said that the daughters would be receiving free counselling.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Woman fatally hit by three vehicles 13.7.2016
Woman killed crossing N2 offramp in Durban 15.6.2016
Durban woman killed after being struck by car 8.9.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets
National

Court backs SABC bid to bury film about apartheid secrets

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.