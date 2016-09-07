menu
7.9.2016

Former Sundowns star sings Mosimane’s praises

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane with his assistant coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokoena during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Papi Zothwane has praised coach Pitso Mosimane for his impact in the team.

Zothwane played for Sundowns in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 campaigns,  has compared the current Downs squad to the one he played for under coach Hristo Stoichkov.

“I can’t say there is huge gap between us and this Sundowns side,” he told KickOff.

“I think it was matter of luck on our side because we came second in 2009/10 and the following season and we were competing for the league title.

“We stood at the top in the last four games as the number one and we lost it [in 2009/10]. The other season in 2010/11 we came number two again so it was matter of luck but I’m happy to see Sundowns doing well now. I can see their structure and it is the structure that the club has been craving for many years now.”

