Former Sundowns star sings Mosimane’s praises

Zothwane played for Sundowns in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 campaigns, has compared the current Downs squad to the one he played for under coach Hristo Stoichkov.

“I can’t say there is huge gap between us and this Sundowns side,” he told KickOff.

“I think it was matter of luck on our side because we came second in 2009/10 and the following season and we were competing for the league title.

“We stood at the top in the last four games as the number one and we lost it [in 2009/10]. The other season in 2010/11 we came number two again so it was matter of luck but I’m happy to see Sundowns doing well now. I can see their structure and it is the structure that the club has been craving for many years now.”