Local News 7.9.2016 03:41 pm

Dikwena MDC coach has big dreams

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
New Platinum Stars players. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Platinum Stars Multi-Choice-Diski challenge head coach Keleabetswe Diale is looking to promote more youngsters to the senior team and to become the first female assistant coach in the Absa Premiership.

Diale, who has coached all Dikwena Junior teams helping to nurture stars like Kobamelo Kodisang, Sphiwe Mnguni and Gift Links to mention a few, was serving as an assistant to John Clark last season in the MDC. And opportunity for Diale to take over the team’s reserves came through recently, when Clark was called to the senior team to join Cavin Johnson as his second assistant.

“I want to see more young players being promoted to the first team. I also want to be the first woman to be an assistant coach in the PSL. I want to learn slowly but surely. I am not saying I am not a dreamer but I have to be realistic. Maybe after five years I would say I want to be a head coach but for now I want to learn,” Diale told the clubs website.

“To overcome pressure, you have to stay humble. Football is football. There’s going to be a time where you lose, win and draw. Be humble and don’t let the situation change you. I have been coaching so it’s just that I have been given an opportunity at a higher level but it’s still coaching. I don’t have to get carried away by the position,” she added.

The MDC kicks-off this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal’s King Zwelithini Stadium where all 16 clubs will play between Saturday and Sunday.

