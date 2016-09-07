We will soldier on – Mosimane

The Premier Soccer League refused to shift the Maritzburg United game to ease the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns. The PSL champions will now have to play three games in a week, and Pitso Mosimane says they have no choice but to soldier on.

“We have to go on with the programme the way that it is, because we have got no other way to go. That is what I told the guys, I said we need to be prepared differently now, we need to be mentally strong and being able to know that we are living in the airports now, we are in three airports.

“I told them that the last thing that we want is to come out and say we couldn’t make it because the program was like this and that – I said I don’t want that. I want them to say we have made it against all odds, that is what I want. So we will go in and soldier on, it is possible, it is doable,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach is confident that his side can overcome the challenge, as they have been absorbing the pressure since the beginning of last season.

“I told the guys, I said: ‘have we had any game postponed for the Champions League?’ Never, where are we now? So what is there to complain about? We have made it against all odds. We played Nedbank Cup, we played Telkom Knockout, we played in the league, and where are we now? So let us follow what we have been doing and move on with our lives.”

“I saw what happened last year and I used that and said let us go on, let’s go play, and we won the league and we are in the Champions League semifinal, so what else do you want … that is the motto, nothing else. The rest is for the office, for me and my players, I said we need to pack enough clothes. We are going to Port Elizabeth, we are landing and coming back, one-day rest, and the next day we are off to Maritzburg, if possible, from Maritzburg to Ndola direct.”

Let me be honest, do I want to be in this program or do I want not to be in the semifinals of the Champions League and the MTN8, I would rather be where I am than be out.