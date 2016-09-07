menu
Local News 7.9.2016 04:49 pm

We will soldier on – Mosimane

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Mamelodi Sundowns Media Day at Chloorkop. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Following PSL’s refusal to move the team’s game against Maritzburg United, Pitso Mosimane says they have no choice but to soldier on.

The Premier Soccer League refused to shift the Maritzburg United game to ease the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns. The PSL champions will now have to play three games in a week, and Pitso Mosimane says they have no choice but to soldier on.

“We have to go on with the programme the way that it is, because we have got no other way to go. That is what I told the guys, I said we need to be prepared differently now, we need to be mentally strong and being able to know that we are living in the airports now, we are in three airports.

“I told them that the last thing that we want is to come out and say we couldn’t make it because the program was like this and that – I said I don’t want that. I want them to say we have made it against all odds, that is what I want. So we will go in and soldier on, it is possible, it is doable,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach is confident that his side can overcome the challenge, as they have been absorbing the pressure since the beginning of last season.

“I told the guys, I said: ‘have we had any game postponed for the Champions League?’ Never, where are we now? So what is there to complain about? We have made it against all odds. We played Nedbank Cup, we played Telkom Knockout, we played in the league, and where are we now? So let us follow what we have been doing and move on with our lives.”

“I saw what happened last year and I used that and said let us go on, let’s go play, and we won the league and we are in the Champions League semifinal, so what else do you want … that is the motto, nothing else. The rest is for the office, for me and my players, I said we need to pack enough clothes. We are going to Port Elizabeth, we are landing and coming back, one-day rest, and the next day we are off to Maritzburg, if possible, from Maritzburg to Ndola direct.”

Let me be honest, do I want to be in this program or do I want not to be in the semifinals of the Champions League and the MTN8, I would rather be where I am than be out.

Related Stories
Our focus now is on Chippa – Arendse 7.9.2016
Ngcongca: Coming back to SA not a step back 7.9.2016
Ertugral will help Gabuza regain confidence – Sebola 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.