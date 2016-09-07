menu
National 7.9.2016 04:59 pm

Classmates devastated during Courtney’s funeral

Virginia Keppler
School kids from PS Fourie Primary School sing after taking turns to throw flowers into the grave of Courtney Daniels who passed away on the 30th August, 7 September 2016, Eersterust, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

School kids from PS Fourie Primary School sing after taking turns to throw flowers into the grave of Courtney Daniels who passed away on the 30th August, 7 September 2016, Eersterust, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Daniels lost the fight against Diabetes last week Tuesday and died after multiple organ failure in the Steve Biko Hospital.

Courtney Daniels’ classmates were devastated and  inconsolable as they watched a photo slide of their once lively friend while her little white coffin was standing in front of the Reformed Church in Eersterust, east of Pretoria.

Daniels lost the fight against diabetes last week Tuesday and died after multiple organ failure in the Steve Biko Hospital.

The little church was packed as heartbroken family, friends, teachers and learners from PS Fourie Primary School came to bid Courtney goodbye.

Pastor Clive Monaks said he thought Courtney’s parents, Neville Letts and Sharifa Daniels, had big dreams for their little girl. “But now they are burying her just like Job buried all 10 his children.

Family and friends of the family fill the grave of Courtney Daniels who passed away on the 30th August, 7 Septemb er 2016, Eersterust, Pretoria. Picture Jacques Nelles

Family and friends of the family fill the grave of Courtney Daniels who passed away on the 30th August, 7 Septemb er 2016, Eersterust, Pretoria. Picture Jacques Nelles

“We saw how Job became still in front of God. He remembered his children were a blessing from the hand of God.

“Courtney was also a blessing from the hand of God. Cherish her memories and the time you had together,” he told her parents, friends and family.

ALSO READ>> Diabetes takes a nine-year-old

As her classmates surrounded her coffin in the front of the church and sang her favourite song, everybody was over taken by emotion.

Her favourite song, Mercy Said No, by Cece Wynans, was played while people surrounded her coffin in the front of the church, becoming emotional, and tears started flowing.

One of her cousins read a letter by her sister Megan (16): “We never thought you would leave us this early. You were so very young beautiful, smart and cute.

“We love you and you leaving us like this caused a lot of pain in our hearts.”

Courtney, Courtney,” some called out softly though tears.

Teachers were consoling learners and everybody cried.

At the graveside a little boy took his blue spade and walked to help the adults cover Courtney’s coffin.

– virginiak@citizen.co.za

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.