Classmates devastated during Courtney’s funeral

Courtney Daniels’ classmates were devastated and inconsolable as they watched a photo slide of their once lively friend while her little white coffin was standing in front of the Reformed Church in Eersterust, east of Pretoria.

Daniels lost the fight against diabetes last week Tuesday and died after multiple organ failure in the Steve Biko Hospital.

The little church was packed as heartbroken family, friends, teachers and learners from PS Fourie Primary School came to bid Courtney goodbye.

Pastor Clive Monaks said he thought Courtney’s parents, Neville Letts and Sharifa Daniels, had big dreams for their little girl. “But now they are burying her just like Job buried all 10 his children.

“We saw how Job became still in front of God. He remembered his children were a blessing from the hand of God.

“Courtney was also a blessing from the hand of God. Cherish her memories and the time you had together,” he told her parents, friends and family.

As her classmates surrounded her coffin in the front of the church and sang her favourite song, everybody was over taken by emotion.

Her favourite song, Mercy Said No, by Cece Wynans, was played while people surrounded her coffin in the front of the church, becoming emotional, and tears started flowing.

One of her cousins read a letter by her sister Megan (16): “We never thought you would leave us this early. You were so very young beautiful, smart and cute.

“We love you and you leaving us like this caused a lot of pain in our hearts.”

Courtney, Courtney,” some called out softly though tears.

Teachers were consoling learners and everybody cried.

At the graveside a little boy took his blue spade and walked to help the adults cover Courtney’s coffin.

