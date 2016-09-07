menu
National 7.9.2016 05:08 pm

Accident victim arrested for suspected stolen vehicle

Caxton News Reporter
The man who was arrested after an accident on Tom Jones Street.

The man who was arrested after an accident on Tom Jones Street.

The man was arrested after police discovered he had been driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

An accident involving two light motor vehicles that happened on the N12 off-ramp on Tom Jones Street on Wednesday morning, September 7, had the victim arrested, Benoni City Times reports.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the female driver of one of the cars sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the Life Glynnwood Hospital for further care.

READ MORE:Victim holds on to suspect until cops arrive

The male driver of the second vehicle was not injured but was arrested shortly afterwards.

Benoni police spokesperson Constable Zunickha Essakjee said the 40-year-old suspect would be charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The man is being detained at the Benoni Police Station.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Durban man dies after car crashing into wall 7.9.2016
At least 60 injured as bus overturns on N1 in Musina 5.9.2016
Two people critical in N12 head-on collision in NWest 3.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.