Accident victim arrested for suspected stolen vehicle

An accident involving two light motor vehicles that happened on the N12 off-ramp on Tom Jones Street on Wednesday morning, September 7, had the victim arrested, Benoni City Times reports.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the female driver of one of the cars sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the Life Glynnwood Hospital for further care.

The male driver of the second vehicle was not injured but was arrested shortly afterwards.

Benoni police spokesperson Constable Zunickha Essakjee said the 40-year-old suspect would be charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The man is being detained at the Benoni Police Station.

– Caxton News Service