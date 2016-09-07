Residents angry after child dies in hit-and-run

Angry residents of Nellmapius dug two long trenches on Alwyn Road on Wednesday morning shortly after a Grade 5 learner was fatally hit by a car on her way to school.

Ntombi Tania Mazorodze, 9, died on the scene, about 50 metres from her home. She was a pupil at the Jan Kotlolo Primary School.

They blame the city of Tshwane for not putting up speed bumps to prevent motorists from “flying” down the street and gave them an ultimatum to fix the roads or they will make that particular road useless for motorist.

Ntombi’s brother, Bongani Nkwenya, 25, heard the impact as the car hit her and instinctively jumped, ran from his room to the street to see what happened.

He called out to his father, Tradreck Mazorodze, who immediately asked: “Is it Ntombi?”

Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the girl had succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

After her body was removed, residents took to the street to dig two long trenches across the road, saying they had been begging the City of Tshwane for years to install speed bumps to prevent motorists from speeding down the road.

Metro police dispersed the residents by firing rubber bullets in the crowd, grazing a resident’s finger.

Sibongile Zongu said: “Ten people had been hit by cars this past year alone.”

“We have been pleading with the council to put up speed bumps, but they are not listening to us. We are angry now that this schoolgirl was killed, as our children all use the road on their way to school,” she said.

Zongu warned that if the City of Tshwane did not install speed bumps by tomorrow morning, the community would make sure they burned tyres and set up barricades to prevent motorists from using the road.

Councillor Joel Kgomotso Masilela rushed to the scene and called engineers. He managed to calm the crowd down and promised positive reactions, but he said they would have to wait one more day.

“We will wait, but they better keep their promise,” Sibongile warned.