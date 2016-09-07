Outsourced municipal workers march to Union Buildings

Outsourced municipal workers marched to the Union Buildings yesterday to hand over a memorandum, demanding permanent work from the City of Tshwane.

Labour Forum chairperson Austin Mailula said many workers had served the municipality for more than 20 years but continue to earn minimum wage, unlike the permanent staff.

“Permanent staff get a salary of R13 600 across the different departments, while contracted workers like us earn between R1 800 and R2 100. We also want benefits from the municipality like housing allowance.”

Workers from sewerage, electrical, health, waste and other service departments took part in the march.

Mailula said they gave the municipality 14 days to respond to their demands.

ALSO READ >> EFF, Tshwane metro wrangle over outsourced workers

“If they don’t do what we ask, we will take them to the high court. This is the fourth time since 2012 that we march about this. We have not been given reasons as to why we can’t be given permanent jobs.”