menu
Local News 7.9.2016 05:24 pm

Jordaan refuses to speculate on Mashaba’s future

Jonty Mark
SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan with Shakes Mashaba during SAFA Press Conference at SAFA House. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan with Shakes Mashaba during SAFA Press Conference at SAFA House. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Shakes Mashaba will have to convince a South African Football Association technical committee on Saturday that he is the right man to take Bafana Bafana into the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Safa president Danny Jordaan told Phakaaathi on Wednesday that the Bafana Bafana coach must compile a report not just on the failed attempt to make the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, but also on how he intends to face the challenge of getting the team to Russia 2018.

“He will have to write a report on this (Afcon 2017) campaign,” said Jordaan.

“And also indicate what his understanding is of future challenges, and the immediate one is the World Cup qualifiers. I am sure he will make a presentation to the technical committee, and he will give a report and they will discuss it with him and then they will make a decision.”

The Safa technical committee is headed up by former Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Anastasia Tsichlas, and also includes Safa technical director Neil Tovey.

Jordaan, meanwhile, refused to comment on whether Mashaba could lose his job ahead of the start of next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

“The reccommendation of the technical committee will be acted on by the executive committee and then the CEO (Dennis Mumble). I have not seen any report (from Mashaba), so I am not going to speculate, nor am I the one to be party to that discussion. The technical committee is led by Anastasia Tsichlas.”

Jordaan admitted that he was disappointed with Bafana’s failure to make it to Gabon 2017 – “I don’t think there is anyone who has said they are happy, we are all of the view that if they could play the matches again, they would do much better.”

Pressed on whether Mashaba’s future could be decided as early as Saturday, Jordaan simply replied: “I don’t know.”

READ: Win over Egypt may not save Bafana coach

Related Stories
Dolly defends embattled Bafana coach 6.9.2016
Pitso clarifies his plea to Bafana coach 5.9.2016
Bafana coach Mashaba running out of time 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

Chabangu off the rails
Phakaaathi

Chabangu off the rails

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.