Jordaan refuses to speculate on Mashaba’s future

Safa president Danny Jordaan told Phakaaathi on Wednesday that the Bafana Bafana coach must compile a report not just on the failed attempt to make the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, but also on how he intends to face the challenge of getting the team to Russia 2018.

“He will have to write a report on this (Afcon 2017) campaign,” said Jordaan.

“And also indicate what his understanding is of future challenges, and the immediate one is the World Cup qualifiers. I am sure he will make a presentation to the technical committee, and he will give a report and they will discuss it with him and then they will make a decision.”

The Safa technical committee is headed up by former Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Anastasia Tsichlas, and also includes Safa technical director Neil Tovey.

Jordaan, meanwhile, refused to comment on whether Mashaba could lose his job ahead of the start of next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

“The reccommendation of the technical committee will be acted on by the executive committee and then the CEO (Dennis Mumble). I have not seen any report (from Mashaba), so I am not going to speculate, nor am I the one to be party to that discussion. The technical committee is led by Anastasia Tsichlas.”

Jordaan admitted that he was disappointed with Bafana’s failure to make it to Gabon 2017 – “I don’t think there is anyone who has said they are happy, we are all of the view that if they could play the matches again, they would do much better.”

Pressed on whether Mashaba’s future could be decided as early as Saturday, Jordaan simply replied: “I don’t know.”

