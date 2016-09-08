menu
National 8.9.2016 06:01 am

ANC’s ‘CR17’ squares off with ‘Premier League’

Ngwako Modjadji
FILE PICTURE: ANC's president Jacob Zuma, right, and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa . Picture: Refilwe Modise

FILE PICTURE: ANC's president Jacob Zuma, right, and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa . Picture: Refilwe Modise

The battle for control of the ANC has intensified, with two major groups advancing their preferred choice of future president.

Amid the ANC’s dismal performance in the recent local government elections and renewed calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down, competing camps in the party are positioning themselves.

The battle for the control of the party now has two new players: the Premier League and a group known as CR17. They are fighting over who should be the next ANC leader and, subsequently, South Africa’s president.

The Premier League, led by the premiers of North West, Mpumalanga and Free State, is in favour of outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. But Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa gets the nod from Limpopo’s CR17, believed to be made up of mostly senior leaders of the party, including the province’s ANC deputy chairperson Jerry Ndou, treasurer Danny Msiza and former provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane.

The two factions have started circulating lists of preferred candidates for the ANC’s top six positions. The Premier League is said to be supported by ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi, former ANC Youth League provincial chairperson Lehlogonolo Masoga, and former ANC provincial chairperson Dickson Masemola.

When approached for comment yesterday, Masemola said he did not belong to any “fictitious groups given code names”.

“I belong to the ANC as a disciplined member,” he said.

Asked if he still supported Zuma, Masemola said Zuma deserved the support of ANC members as he was the head of the organisation until the next conference.

The Premier League wants premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha removed as soon as possible. Its top six is made up of Dlamini-Zuma, Free State Premier Ace Magashule, Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

Limpopo ANC spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the party was not interested in the activities of the two lobby groups – if they existed.

“The provincial executive committee does not have any lobby groups,” he said. Ntshavheni said the ANC was not aware of the lists being circulated.

Related Stories
‘18-lives Zuma looking for stooge to replace him’ 7.9.2016
Ndlozi, Shivambu slate Mngxitama for defending ‘evil’ Zuma 7.9.2016
SA tired of African National Chickenheads – Ntsiki Mazwai 7.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.