It’s a fantastic idea, Hlaudi deserves to be showered with praise.

That’s absurd, the SABC should use the money to improve its content.

Who cares, Hlaudi does what he wants anyway.

The SABC is set to spend millions towards a special concert to thank its COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng for his radical 90% local-content quota. What do you think of the Thank You Music Concert?