Mandoza says brain tumour is blurring his vision

One of South Africa’s most loved kwaito stars, Mandoza, famous for his hit song Nkalakatha, has revealed his brain tumour has affected his eyesight.

The award-winning musician spoke exclusively to The Citizen yesterday, a day after several media reports that he was fighting for his life. In a telephonic interview, Mandoza said: “I have a brain tumour and it is growing. It has affected my eyesight. My vision is blurry. Physically I am fine, but I get severe migraine headaches.

“I am normal, but I cannot go anywhere, even to church, because I am afraid I might have seizures. I need prayers from people,” he said. He is scheduled to have treatment on September 21. “They are going to speed up the process because the brain tumour is very dangerous,” he said.

But Mandoza will still perform at the “Thank You SABC” concert at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. “I just want to inspire people and encourage them to spread positive messages,” he said.

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa of Trompies, who is close to Mandoza, said the star was not fighting for his life, as has been claimed on social media.

“I was concerned when I saw on social media that he was fighting for his life,” said Mthethwa. “I spoke to him and he was fine. He told me ‘malume, (uncle) I am fine, but I am struggling to see’ because the cancer has spread to his eyes. “He will be going for another treatment. For someone that people have alleged is fighting for his life, he was able to recognise me when I phoned him and he made sense during our conversation.”

Mthethwa warned people to stop insinuating that Mandoza was dying and that he was in an intensive care unit. “He brought two nations together, whites and blacks, through his music.”

He is the only kwaito star who has been able to make blacks and whites dance to his music.

“He gave his love to us, therefore all he needs is prayers and positive messages from people. He still needs our support as he is going for another treatment,” said Mthethwa.

He added that Mandoza was confident about performing at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and that he had said he was still going to do lots of shows.

– vicky@citizen.co.za