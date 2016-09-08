menu
National 8.9.2016 07:20 am

Gauteng faces massive cuts

Citizen reporter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: Giordano Stolley/ANA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: Giordano Stolley/ANA

The official opposition says national government slashes on service delivery grants will affect housing projects in the province.

The DA in Gauteng says there will be a “massive” reduction in the grants the Gauteng provincial government receives from national government for service delivery over the next three years.

According to the party, the human settlement development grant will be reduced by R1.6 billion in the 2016/17 financial year, the comprehensive agriculture support programme grant by R210 million over the next three years, and the health facility revitalisation grant reduced by R365 million over the next three years.

“This will greatly impair the provincial government’s ability to deliver on its promises to provide housing and upgrade human settlements as outlined by premier David Makhura during the tabling of his office’s annual report last week,” DA Gauteng spokesperson on finance Ashor Sarupen said in a statement.

He added that Gauteng was similarly under pressure to ensure that its healthcare facilities were able to accommodate the needs of more than 13 million people in the province.

“As much as the ANC in Gauteng tries to distance itself from President Jacob Zuma and the failings of his administration, they are still one party with the same governing philosophy, and their ability to govern Gauteng is impacted by the president’s failings,” Sarupen said.

“The Gauteng provincial budget for the 2015-16 financial year does not plug these essential gaps, but the ANC government in Gauteng still ensured that there was a flurry of pre-election billboards, marketing the provincial government and the premier.” Sarupen said despite losing out on grants, the province still saw fit to spend R100 million on “voter education” for the local government election.

– news@citizen.co.za

Related Stories
DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went 8.9.2016
Frugal Tshwane mayor gives hope 8.9.2016
Zwane ducks burning questions on Gupta-related bank inquiry 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.