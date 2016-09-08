menu
DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went

Citizen reporter
IN ACTION. Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says the department is in the process of twinning other schools in the province. Picture: Gallo Images

The party claims construction was supposed to begin earlier this month at the Gauteng school, but there’s not a brick in sight.

The Democratic Alliance has demanded answers from Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about the alleged R90 million that was allocated for the construction of Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto.

In a statement sent to the media, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho claimed construction at the school was supposed to start this month, but nothing had happened. Ramulifho said this was despite a “promise in the Provincial Legislature in March this year”.

The Gauteng department of education had not responded to queries by the time of going to print.

“R90 million was set aside to fix the school, which has remained desolate for over six years. Millions of rands have been budgeted for the renovation of the school since the 2010/11 financial year. In November 2014, a contractor was awarded a R17.8 million tender to fix the school,” said Ramulifho.

Ramulifho added that the department tabled in its quarterly report last year the fact that the project was “completed” in August 2015. But he claimed not a single brick had been delivered to the school.

