menu
National 8.9.2016 08:11 am

Jayde hitman accused dies in hospital

ANA
FILE PIC: Christopher Panayiotou. Picture: ANA

FILE PIC: Christopher Panayiotou. Picture: ANA

Questions were raised this week whether Sizwezakhe Vumazonke had been poisoned.

The alleged triggerman accused of shooting and killing Port Elizabeth teacher Jayde Panayiotou died yesterday morning after being hospitilised due to an unknown illness last month.

Questions were raised this week whether Sizwezakhe Vumazonke had been poisoned. It also emerged Vumazonke had slipped into a coma and was under police guard at Livingstone Hospital. Vumazonke’s lawyers previously said he had become violently ill while in prison.

His lawyers indicated that at times he was assisted by co-accused Sinethemba Nenembe, who shared a cell with him. Prosecutor Marius Stander had told the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth that a medical certificate had not been issued because the doctor could not indicate what exactly was wrong with the alleged hitman.

Stander said the state was awaiting a toxicology report. Vumazonke’s lawyer, Michelle Blignaut, who was at Livingstone Hospital, said her client had died and that she had informed family members.

Christopher Panayiotou is accused of masterminding the abduction and murder of his wife, Jayde, in April last year. The state alleges he paid a bouncer from his Infinity nightclub, Luthando Siyoni, to hire hitman Vumazonke to kidnap and kill Jayde. Siyoni has since turned state witness.

Cellphone plotting showed that a fifth accused, Zolani Sibeko, was with Nenembe and Vumazonke outside Jayde’s Stellen Glenn Complex in Kabega Park just five days before the school teacher was abducted.

The state alleges Jayde was forced into the boot of a hired vehicle, taken to a remote area in Kwanobuhle and murdered. A pre-trial conference is set to get under way on September 15.

Related Stories
Former ANCYL leader in court for murder 8.9.2016
Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator 6.9.2016
Councillor among eight in court in connection with house torching 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.