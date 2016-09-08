menu
National 8.9.2016 08:55 am

First black-owned car tracking firm launched

Eric Naki
The founder of the company says it aims to reduce the high rate of vehicle theft in SA.

A Northern Cape-born entrepreneur has established the first fully black-owned vehicle tracking company.

Fixtrack CEO Fikile Bili, 44, originally from Galeshewe in Kimberley, said his aim was to contribute toward reducing the high rate of vehicle theft.

He said he was equally driven to find a way to help reduce road accidents, and still incorporate his offerings into one package. “My home girl, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, kept stressing about the annual road death toll,” Bili said, “and that’s how the idea to establish Fixtrack was born.”

His system monitors and remotely disables a stolen vehicle from a central operation centre, while working with police. Bili plans for the device to also monitor the driver’s habits, fuel in the car, the speed in which the vehicle is travelling and whether the driver is chatting or texting on the cellphone while driving.

With the government and municipalities as his first clientele, he is now making plans to expand to the private sector and the taxi industry. “Taxi owner will be able to see the movement of the taxi outside of its radius.”

