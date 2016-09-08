menu
Editorials 8.9.2016 07:25 am

Frugal Tshwane mayor gives hope

Solly Msimanga

Solly Msimanga

The mayor appears to be a breath of fresh air in the capital city council which was previously run by an administration with a penchant for reckless spending from the public purse.

It’s still early days, but new City of Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga appears to be pressing the right buttons – getting to the bottom of what’s ailing the capital city.

Endemic corruption, nepotism, mismanagement and wasteful expenditure are problems that have seen several municipalities crumbling to the point of being unable to deliver basic services to residents. Last week, Msimanga announced he had uncovered massive graft in Tshwane and had been given forensic reports about corruption that were “suppressed” for a long time.

This week, Msimanga announced that Tshwane officials would no longer be allowed to purchase or lease luxury cars. This was part of cost-cutting measures implemented by the executive mayor since taking office last month.

“I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars while our people struggle for services‚ houses and jobs. No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government. A Hyundai i20 or Toyota Corolla can do the same job for a politician as an expensive sedan‚” Msimanga said.

Shortly after taking office, he revealed plans to ban blue-light convoys for politicians and city officials‚ including himself. “Tshwane officials will now travel alongside ordinary citizens. They will wait in traffic and will stop at red lights‚” he said in his inaugural address last month.

Last week‚ Msimanga announced two immediate changes to cut costs: putting a stop to all inaugural parties and inaugural events with catering for Tshwane’s new executive and ending celebratory dinners and lunches that only benefit politicians.

The mayor appears to be a breath of fresh air in the capital city council which was previously run by an administration with a penchant for reckless spending from the public purse. A clear example is the failed smart electricity meters deal.

A few weeks ago, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria prevented the Tshwane metro from making a nearly R1-billion payment to the company responsible for rolling out the project in the city.

We hope Msimanga’s bold plans are not just a publicity stunt driven by political point scoring. He must now walk the talk and ensure he and his team put Tshwane on a road to recovery that benefits all its residents.

Related Stories
Judgment in Cape Town cop’s crayfish corruption case 8.9.2016
DA wants to know where ‘R90m school’ went 8.9.2016
Gauteng faces massive cuts 8.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!
Celebrities

PIC: Cassper just showed us his pubes!

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma
National

‘Corrupt whites’, hands off our ‘economic liberator’ Zuma

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces
Phakaaathi

Morfou brothers relaunch Black Aces

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames
National

UKZN ‘war zone’ shuts down amid flames

readers' choice

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget
National

Emalahleni mayor to buy car with R1.5m service delivery budget

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini
National

Half of Zuma’s children are Swazis – Mcebo Dlamini

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator
National

Meyiwa assassinated over match-fixing – private investigator

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema
National

I choose Gordhan over Zuma – Malema

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go
Phakaaathi

Love triangle at Chiefs, so Gaxa was told to go

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.