World 8.9.2016 08:05 am

Democracy plan for Syria

AFP
A handout picture released by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on May 6, 2015, shows President Bashar al-Assad (C-L) standing amid the crowd during an appearance at a school in the capital Damascus on Syria's Martyrs Day. Assad said that setbacks are a normal part of war and do not mean the conflict is lost, in his first comments after several regime defeats. AFP PHOTO / HO / SANA

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson insists the plan won’t include Bashar al-Assad as president.

Syria’s opposition was to set out detailed plans yesterday for the transition to a democratic state without President Bashar al-Assad at talks in London with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

Ahead of his meeting with the broad-based high negotiations committee (HNC), Johnson told The Times newspaper the proposals would include a six-month negotiating phase between the regime and the opposition.

The subsequent 18 months would see Syria governed by a transitional body which would be made up of opposition figures, current government representatives and members of civil society, he wrote. “The vision is based on the Geneva Communique of 2012 and relevant United Nations resolutions, which stress the departure of Bashar al-Assad and his clique,” the HNC said.

Johnson added: “The entire international community is committed, at least in principle, to getting rid of the Syrian dictator.”

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said the opposition was going further than before in outlining its vision for a post-Assad Syria. “It should be a democracy. That’s the type of system that the Syrian opposition will be putting on the table,” he told the BBC.

