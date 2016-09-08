Former ANCYL leader in court for murder

The murder and assault trial of former ANCYL League leader Patrick Wisani is expected to resume in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Wisani is being tried for the murder of his girlfriend, Nosipho Mandleleni, whom he allegedly sjambokked to death last September.

Wisani allegedly beat Mandleleni with a sjambok and a broomstick in their bedroom in September last year. She died a few hours after the vicious assault. Wisani was arrested and charged with murder.

Assault charges were added in May 2016, after Wisani allegedly attempted to intimidate Mandleleni’s twin sister Siphokazi to discourage her from giving evidence against him.

– African News Agency (ANA)