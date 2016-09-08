Two in Durban court for armed robbery

Two men are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in connection with armed robbery.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested on Wednesday.

“On 22 July 2016, a British American Tobacco vehicle was offloading cigarette boxes in one of the tuck shops when the driver was accosted by two suspects at gunpoint,” Mhlongo said.

“They allegedly robbed him of his car keys and drove off with him towards KwaMashu township, where they offloaded all cigarette boxes to their vehicles. They then abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.”

He said following investigations, the Hawks arrested the men in the Newlands East area in Durban.

– African News Agency (ANA)