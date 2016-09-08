Giyani councillor’s daughter, 13, killed ‘for R5’

The incident took place last week at Nkomo B Village outside Giyani, in Limpopo, when the man demanded R5 from the little girl, who had allegedly revealed to him that her father was an ANC ward councillor in Greater Giyani Municipality and that they had money at home, Letaba Herald reports.

Giyani police spokesperson Thomas Makhubele confirmed the accused died in hospital after he was beaten by an angry mob.

Neo Bembani was a Grade 7 learner in Nkomo Primary School. According to Gezani Bembani, Neo’s uncle and family spokesperson, they are in pain as a family, given that the person who was supposed to give them answers is dead now.

“We don’t know why he killed our daughter in such a cruel manner. We wanted him to be tried and face the music in court. We wanted justice to prevail for our daughter,” he said. He described Neo as a loving and caring daughter who always respected elderly people.

“She always showed respect to us. She always called us as family on our phones just to greet us. As a family we have been robbed of a genius because we expected her to be a doctor or a lawyer one day,” said Bembani.

Her father Douglas Bembani has just been appointed as ANC ward councillor under Greater Giyani Municipality.

School principal Daniel Ngoane described Neo as someone who loved to read her books and an intelligent child who helped other students with their studies.

“She was a star student who was always in the top 10 of best performing students in her grade and was the best Xitsonga reader.

“She always passed her Mathematics with more than 80%,” he said.

Local chief Hosi Gem Mahumani said: “This tragedy has hit us below the belt as a community. We lost our angel, she had enormous potential, and she could have been a teacher or doctor and helped to develop the community.”

– Caxton News Service